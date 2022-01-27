Global Sound Level Meters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sound Level Meters market was valued at 11.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sound level meter or sound meter is an instrument that measures sound pressure level, commonly used in noise pollution studies for the quantification of different kinds of noise, especially for industrial, environmental and aircraft noise.First, as for the global sound level meters industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, Brel & Kjr, Cirrus, 3M and Norsonic, which closes to 55 per cent totally. The Denmark giant Brel & Kjr, which has 22.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the sound level meters industry. The manufacturers following Brel & Kjr are 3M and Cirrus, which respectively has 14.08% and 9.88% market share globally. The Aihua is the leader of China sound level meters industry. It sold a total of 2.34 million dollar sound level meters products in the year of 2015. Second, the downstream industries of sound level meters products are factories and enterprises, environmental protection, transportation industry and scientific research field. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the growth of construction expense, the consumption increase of sound level meters will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the sound level meters products will show an optimistic upward trend. Finally, although sales of sound level meters products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommend the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the sound level meters field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Brel & Kjr

Cirrus

3M

Norsonic

RION

SVANTEK

Casella

NTi

Larson Davis

ONO SOKKI

Pulsar

Testo

HIOKI

TES

ACO

Aihua

Hongsheng

Smart Sensor

BSWA

UNI-T

Landtek

CEM

By Types:

Ordinary Sound Level Meter

Precision Sound Level Meter

By Applications:

Factories and Enterprises

Environmental and Protection

Transportation Industry

Scientific Research Field

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sound Level Meters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sound Level Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ordinary Sound Level Meter

1.4.3 Precision Sound Level Meter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sound Level Meters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Factories and Enterprises

1.5.3 Environmental and Protection

1.5.4 Transportation Industry

1.5.5 Scientific Research Field

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sound Level Meters Market

1.8.1 Global Sound Level Meters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sound Level Meters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sound Level Meters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sound Level Meters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sound Level Meters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sound Level Meters Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

