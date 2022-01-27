Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Image Intensifier Tube market was valued at 741.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An image intensifier or image intensifier tube is a vacuum tube device for increasing the intensity of available light in an optical system to allow use under low-light conditions, such as at night, to facilitate visual imaging of low-light processes, such as fluorescence of materials in X-rays or gamma rays (X-ray image intensifier), or for conversion of non-visible light sources, such as near-infrared or short wave infrared to visible. They operate by converting photons of light into electrons, amplifying the electrons (usually with a microchannel plate), and then converting the amplified electrons back into photons for viewing. They are used in devices such as night vision goggles.In 2018, the military segment held more than 70% share of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Military uses of image intensifier tubes includes night vision devices. Image intensifier tubes are used in night vision goggles, night vision scopes, vehicle mounted night vision systems, among others.

By Market Verdors:

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies

Thales

FLIR Systems

PHOTONIS Technologies

JSC Katod

Photek Limited

Argus Imaging

Aselsan SA

BEL Optronic Devices Limited

Harder Digital GmbH

By Types:

Generation I

Generation II

Generation III

By Applications:

Military

Healthcare and Biotech

Electronics and Semiconductors

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Image Intensifier Tube Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Generation I

1.4.3 Generation II

1.4.4 Generation III

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Healthcare and Biotech

1.5.4 Electronics and Semiconductors

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Image Intensifier Tube Market

1.8.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Image Intensifier Tube Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Image Intensifier Tube Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Image Intensifier Tube Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

