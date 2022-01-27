Global Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9 Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9 market was valued at 94.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carbohydrate antigen 19-9 is a tetrasaccharide which is usually attached to O-glycans on the surface of cells. It is known to play a vital role in cell-to-cell recognition processes. It is also a tumor marker used primarily in the management of pancreatic cancer.Global Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9 main manufactuers include Abbott, Ropv and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. In terms of the type of Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9, it can be divided into ELISA and CLIA.

By Market Verdors:

Abbott

Roche

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BioM?rieux

Fujirebio

KAINOS Laboratories

DiaSorin

Danaher Corporation

Siemens

Tellgen

DIACHA Diagnostics

Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology

Dirui

Chemclin IVD

By Types:

ELISA

CLIA

By Applications:

Pancreatic Cancer

Colon Cancer

Stomach Cancer

<b< p=””></b<>

