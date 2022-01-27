Global Chromatography Paper Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chromatography Paper market was valued at 11.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paper chromatography is one of the types of chromatography procedures which runs on a piece of specialized paper. It is a planar chromatography system wherein a cellulose filter paper acts as a stationary phase on which the separation of compounds occurs. And the chromatography paper is the specialized paper used in the procedures. Chromatographic paper is made of cellulose and is quite polar in nature.The classification of Chromatography Paper includes Under 0.25mm, 0.25mm-0.4mm and Over 0.4mm. The proportion of 0.25mm-0.4mm in 2018 is about 45.35%, and the proportion is in stable from 2013 to 2018. Chromatography Paper is widely used in Education and Research field. The most proportion of Chromatography Paper is in Research field, and the proportion in 2018 is 78.97%.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

Under 0.25mm

0.25mm-0.4mm

Over 0.4mm

By Applications:

Education

Research

