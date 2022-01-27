Molecular Diagnostics Market: Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Point-of-care (POC) is one emerging healthcare service, which is being aggressively adopted by patients and healthcare service providers alike. It is extensively used in various healthcare processes, such as treatment, diagnostics, and patient monitoring. Leading medical device manufacturers and players in associated markets are actively involved in product innovation and development processes.

Moreover, patients prefer at-home medical care through POC products and services due to increasing awareness about POC products and services. It reduces patient movement, risk of infection, and facility cost for healthcare service providers. These factors are boosting the growth of the global molecular diagnostics market

Abbott Agilent Technologies, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. TBG Diagnostics Limited QIAGEN bioMérieux SA Siemens Healthineers AG Illumina, Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Molecular Diagnostics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Molecular Diagnostics Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization, DNA microarray, and others. The polymerase chain reaction segment would account for the largest share of the market in 2021.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Molecular Diagnostics Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Molecular Diagnostics Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – By Disease Area

1.3.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – By Product and Services

1.3.4 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – By End User

1.3.5 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Molecular Diagnostics Market – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Molecular Diagnostics Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Point-of-Care and Developments by Market Players

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Associated Diseases

