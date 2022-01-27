Plant Protein Market Overview with Future Growth and Forecast to 2022-2028

The plant protein market accounted for US$ 16,653.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 27,965.9 Mn by 2027.

On the basis of source, the plant protein market is categorized into the soy, wheat, pea, and others. In 2018, the soy segment leads the global plant protein market. The largest share of the soy segment is attributed to the health benefits offered by the soy protein. For instance, soy protein helps to reduce the cholesterol level, improve metabolism, bone mineral density, and also decrease the risk of cancer. Soy protein is used in various food products such as meat analogs, frozen desserts, soups, salads, non-dairy creamers, breakfast cereals, infant formula, cheese, whipped cream, pasta, bread, and pet foods. Additionally, soy protein also provides essential amino acids for human nutrition. Therefore, health benefits offered by the soy protein and a wide range of applications lead to a surge in demand for protein extracted from soy.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at –https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007972/

Top Key Players:- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Axiom Foods, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, Glanbia plc, Burcon NutraScience Corporation

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. The demand for plant proteins in North America is driven by a growing demand for alternative protein types that are more sustainable, clean and creates less environmental impact during production. Additionally, plant proteins contain low cholesterol and saturated fat, and it contains a high nutritional value, which appeals to health-conscious consumers in developed countries.

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this market : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007972/

These factors further propel the demand for plant protein in the region. The food and beverage manufacturers in the region are experimenting to use healthy ingredients across various segments such as bakery, meat alternative, dairy alternative, processed food, confectionery, drinks, juices, etc. in order to enhance the taste, flavor, appearance and nutritional value which would also aid the growth of plant protein market.

Global Plant Protein Market Segmentation

Global Plant Protein Market – by Source

• Soy

• Wheat

• Pea

Global Plant Protein Market – by Type

• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Protein Flour

Global Plant Protein Market – by Application

• Protein Beverages

• Dairy Alternatives

• Meat Alternatives and Meat Extenders

• Protein Bars

• Bakery

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007972/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/