Food Allergen Testing Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 8.2% over 2022-2028

The food allergen testing market was valued at US$ 592.39 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,198.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Food allergens are naturally present proteins in foods or ingredients that cause abnormal immune response. It is caused when the human immune system wrongly recognizes these proteins in food as harmful. The most common food allergens reported around the globe include eggs, seafood, milk, peanuts, shellfish, soy, wheat, tree nuts, Brazil nuts, pine nuts, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts. As food allergens represent an ever-increasing risk for people with allergies, it is critical for food producers to conduct routine tests for the potential presence of allergens in their food products. Food allergen testing helps verify if raw materials and the final food product are free of unwanted food allergens.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006020/

Top Key Players:-Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic Gmbh, SGS S.A., TUV SUD SPB PTE. LTD. and R-Biopharm AG

Anaphylaxis and food allergies are an increasing public health risks in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Australia, and Japan. Their prevalence is higher in young children, but recent studies also indicate it is also becoming more common in adolescents and young adults. The food allergy affects ~7% of children in the UK and 9% of those in Australia. Across Europe, 2% of adults have food allergies.According to the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE),~32 million people in the US have food allergies;~11%of population from the age group 18–26 has food allergies. ~40% of children in the country with food allergies are allergic to more than one food type.

The report includes the segmentation of the global food allergen testing market as follows:

By Source

• Peanut and Soy

• Wheat

• Milk

• Egg

• Tree Nuts

• Seafood

• Others

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this market : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00006020/

By Technology

• PCR-Based

• Immunoassay-Based/ELISA

• Others

By Food Tested

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Infant Food

• Processed Food

• Dairy Products and Alternatives

• Seafood and Meat Products

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Food Allergen Testing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of July 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown, supply chain breaks, and technology event cancellations, as a result of this outbreak.

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006020/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/