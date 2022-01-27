Aerospace Filters Market Growth Opportunities Size Share Trends Competitive Landscape Regional Overview Top Leaders Revenue and Forecast to 2027

The Aerospace Filters Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Aerospace Filters Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The aerospace filters market was valued at US$ 1,117.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,034.9 million by 2027. The Aerospace filters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Increasing investments in the enhancements of the quality of aircrafts to provide new opportunities to the market players operating in the aerospace filters market. The aerospace filtration products include an assortment of standard filter assemblies that are require to fulfill certain industry standards. Increasing modernizations in aircrafts coupled with a rise in the aircraft fleets supports the growth of the global aerospace filters market during the forecast period. Contaminations including odor causing compounds, allergens, volatile organic compounds, and other particulate may enter from outside the system. Thus, air purification systems are installed for treating both the recirculated air and the outside air (bleed air). High concentration of dust, bacteria, fibers, and other microorganisms may exist in the aircraft cabin owing to large number of passengers. This creates a potential health hazard to the passengers and the crew. For avoiding this, efficient filters for filtering the hazardous contaminants are installed within the aircraft.

Key vendors engaged in the Aerospace Filters market and covered in this report:

Donaldson Company, Inc., Eaton Filtration, Freudenberg Group, GKN Aerospace, Hollingsworth & Vose, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair plc, Recco Filters, Ltd., Safran Filtration Systems

The global aerospace filters market is segmented on the basis of type, application, aircraft type and end-user. Based on type, the aerospace filters market is segmented into air filters, liquid, and gas filters. On the basis of application, the aerospace filters market is segmented into hydraulic system, engine, avionics and cabin. Further, the aerospace filters market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type into fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. The aerospace filters market on the basis of the end-user is classified into commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

Aerospace filters Market Insights:

Rising need for frequent replacement:

The global market for aerospace filters is estimated to witness immense growth opportunities in the aftermarket pertaining to the limited life span of the filters. It is recommended that the oil filters need to be replaced in about 1 to 3 years. In case these are not replaced, the contaminants might enter the components of the aircraft and may cause a critical damage. The effective filtration in aircraft is imperative in order to assure that all the systems are free from the contaminants and can ensure reliability, safety, durability, and cost effectiveness under challenging situations. The hazardous waste, greenhouse effect, and abandoned wastes sites are the indicators of environmental gridlock. Pertaining to this, many regulatory bodies have advised to be adhere to the regulatory requirements proactively. For instance, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are formulating regulations for curbing carbon emissions from the commercial planes.

Type -Based Market Insights:

The global aerospace filters market is segmented on basis of types of filters as air filters, liquid filters and gas filtration. the air filter segment led the aerospace filters market with a market share of 50%-60% in 2019. These aircraft filters are consistently witnessing significant demand from the entire ecosystem i.e. aircraft manufacturers, aircraft engine manufacturers, as well as the maintenance, repair & overhaul companies. Increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries are pressurizing the aircraft component manufacturers to boost their production lines which is rising the adoption rate, thereby, bolstering the aerospace filters market in the current scenario..

Application -Based Market Insights:

The global aerospace filters market is categorized on basis of different application such as hydraulic system, engine, avionics, and cabin among others. The filtration of air and liquids in these areas are crucial for an aircraft’s smooth operation. The cabin segment leads the market during the forecast period. In an enclosed environment like aircraft cabin, it is highly important to maintain the purity of circulating air. Aircraft cabin air filtration is one of the critical tasks for an aircraft manufacturer as well as aircraft operator. A well-maintained HEPA air filtration systems enhances the comfort ability of the passengers and crews throughout the flight.

End User -Based Market Insights:

The global aerospace filters market is segmented on basis of end users as commercial and military. Due to the remarkable growth in number of commercial aircraft deliveries, majorly fixed wing aircrafts, the procurement of aircraft filters are also growing. The major aircraft manufacturers namely; Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer among others are witnessing significantly increased number of aircraft orders every year, which is pressurizing them to obtain large numbers of aircraft filters which is rising the revenue of the market.

Aircraft Type -Based Market Insights:

The global aerospace filters market is bifurcated on basis of aircraft type as fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Since the past decade, the global aviation sector is witnessing tremendous growth both in terms of volume and revenues. This has resulted in significantly increase in number of aircrafts. In the current aviation scenario, the number of fixed wing aircrafts are much higher than rotary wing aircraft. The procurement trend of fixed wing aircrafts is anticipated to be exponential in the coming years, which is posing a potential opportunity for the aerospace filter developers operating worldwide.

