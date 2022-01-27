News

Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sports Nutrition Ingredients market was valued at 2055.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

  • Arla Food
  • Roquette
  • Lonza Group
  • AMCO Proteins
  • Kerry Group
  • Lactalis Ingredients
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group
  • Naturex
  • Agropur Ingredients
  • Milk Specialties
  • Kemin Industries
  • Sabinsa Corporation
  • Davisco
  • Ajinomoto Group
  • Rousselot
  • International Dehydrated Foods
  • Tiancheng International
  • ABH Pharma
  • Nexira
  • Glabnia Nutritionals

By Types:

  • Proteins
  • Carbohydrates
  • Vitamins and Minerals

By Applications:

  • Bodybuilders
  • Pro/Amateur Athletes
  • Recreational Users
  • Lifestyle Users

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sports Nutrition Ingredients Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Proteins

1.4.3 Carbohydrates

1.4.4 Vitamins and Minerals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Bodybuilders

1.5.3 Pro/Amateur Athletes

1.5.4 Recreational Users

1.5.5 Lifestyle Users

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market

1.8.1 Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Nutrition Ingredients Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Sales Volume Market Share by Regi

Tags
