Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market was valued at 702.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time. An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products. The Top 5 manufacturers are BOE (SES-imagotag), Pricer, SOLUM, E Ink and Hanshow. They took up about 78.11% of the global revenue share in 2019.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6804825/global-electronic-shelf-label-2022-518

By Market Verdors:

BOE (SES-imagotag)

Pricer

SoluM

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

By Types:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E-Paper Displays

By Applications:

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-electronic-shelf-label-2022-518-6804825

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

1.4.3 E-Paper Displays

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

1.5.3 Grocery/Supermarket

1.5.4 Drug Stores

1.5.5 Specialty Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market

1.8.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Volume Marke

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414