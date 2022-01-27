Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Torsional Vibration Damper market was valued at 1435.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Torsional vibration dampers are crankshaft pulleys with a rubber damping element between the two main metal parts. They were introduced to absorb vibration from the crankshaft and produce much smoother drive system operation and are found on most late models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.According to types, the most proportion of the Torsional Vibration Damper is Rubber Vibration Damper, taking about 62% sales share of global market in 2020. The most proportion of Torsional Vibration Damper is used for Passenger Vehicle and the proportion is about 73% in 2020. Europe is the major production region of the global market, which takes about 32% market share.

By Market Verdors:

Vibracoustic

Schaeffler

Valeo

ZF

BorgWarner

Continental

AAM

Knorr-Bremse

Ningbo Tuopu Group

FUKOKU

Dongfeng (Shiyan)

Chengdu Xiling Power

Geislinger

Anhui Zhongding

Hubei Guangao

Ningbo Sedsun

By Types:

Rubber Vibration Damper

Silicone Oil Vibration Damper

Composite Vibration Damper

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Torsional Vibration Damper Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rubber Vibration Damper

1.4.3 Silicone Oil Vibration Damper

1.4.4 Composite Vibration Damper

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market

1.8.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Torsional Vibration Damper Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Torsio

