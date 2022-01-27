Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods market was valued at 497.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.Currently, the industry concentration of anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies. Although sales of anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods field hastily.
By Market Verdors:
- Avery Dennison
- Sun Chemical
- Zebra Technologies
- DNP
- NHK SPRING
- Flint Group
- Toppan
- 3M
- Essentra
- dupont
- KURZ
- OpSec Security
- Lipeng
- Shiner
- Taibao
- Invengo
- De La Rue
- Schreiner ProSecure
- CFC
- UPMRaflatac
- Techsun
- impinj
By Types:
- Authentication Packaging Technology
- Track and Trace Packaging Technology
By Applications:
- Food&Beverage
- Electronics&Appliances
- Clothing&Ornament
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Authentication Packaging Technology
1.4.3 Track and Trace Packaging Technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Food?&?Beverage
1.5.3 Electronics?&?Appliances
1.5.4 Clothing?&?Ornament
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market
1.8.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
Global and Japan Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027