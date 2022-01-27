News

Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods market was valued at 497.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.Currently, the industry concentration of anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies. Although sales of anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the anti-counterfeiting packaging in consumer goods field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

  • Avery Dennison
  • Sun Chemical
  • Zebra Technologies
  • DNP
  • NHK SPRING
  • Flint Group
  • Toppan
  • 3M
  • Essentra
  • dupont
  • KURZ
  • OpSec Security
  • Lipeng
  • Shiner
  • Taibao
  • Invengo
  • De La Rue
  • Schreiner ProSecure
  • CFC
  • UPMRaflatac
  • Techsun
  • impinj

By Types:

  • Authentication Packaging Technology
  • Track and Trace Packaging Technology

By Applications:

  • Food&Beverage
  • Electronics&Appliances
  • Clothing&Ornament

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Authentication Packaging Technology

1.4.3 Track and Trace Packaging Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food?&?Beverage

1.5.3 Electronics?&?Appliances

1.5.4 Clothing?&?Ornament

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market

1.8.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods

