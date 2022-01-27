Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solvent recovery is a form of waste reduction. In–process solvent recovery is widely used as an alternative to solvent replacement to reduce waste generation. It is attractive, like end–of–pipe pollution control, since it requires little change in existing processes. There is widespread commercial availability of solvent recovery equipment which is another attraction. Availability of equipment suitable for small operations, especially batch operations, make in–process recovery of solvents economically preferable to raw materials substitution. The solvent recovery systems are custom designed to optimize the recovery of solvents by combining condensers, receivers, vacuum pumps, and controls in a packaged system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market was valued at 1060.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1218.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Ring (Compressor) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) include Dürr Group, Sulzer, Progressive Recovery, Cooper Technology, OFRU Recycling, Controls Group, Koch Modular Process Systems, Wintek Corporation and SRS Engineering Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Ring (Compressor)

Centrifugal (Compressor)

Reciprocating (Compressor)

Rotary Screw (Compressor)

Other (Compressor)

Liquid Ring (Vacuum)

Dry Pumps (Vacuum)

Other (Vacuum)

Other Equipment

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Research Institutes

Others

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dürr Group

Sulzer

Progressive Recovery

Cooper Technology

OFRU Recycling

Controls Group

Koch Modular Process Systems

Wintek Corporation

SRS Engineering Corporation

CBG Biotech

Maratek Environmental

Spooner Industries

Wiggens

CB Mills

KOBEX

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Companies

