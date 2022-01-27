Cotton Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cotton Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fiber, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, and rope making.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cotton Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global Cotton Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cotton Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cotton Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cotton Yarn market was valued at 80290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 101770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carded Yarn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cotton Yarn include Texhong, Weiqiao Textile, Huafu, Henan Xinye Textile, BROS, China Resources, Huamao, Lutai Textile and Guanxing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cotton Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cotton Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cotton Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

Global Cotton Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cotton Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Home Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Others

Global Cotton Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cotton Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cotton Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cotton Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cotton Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cotton Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texhong

Weiqiao Textile

Huafu

Henan Xinye Textile

BROS

China Resources

Huamao

Lutai Textile

Guanxing

Hengfeng

Shandong Ruyi

Huafang

Sanyang

Dasheng

Lianfa

Vardhman Group

Nahar Spinning

Alok

Trident Group

KPR Mill Limited

Nitin Spinners

Aarti International

Spentex

Daewoo

Bitratex Industries

Nishat Mills

Fortex

Parkdale

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cotton Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cotton Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cotton Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cotton Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cotton Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cotton Yarn Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cotton Yarn Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cotton Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cotton Yarn Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cotton Yarn Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cotton Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cotton Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cotton Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cotton Yarn Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cotton Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cotton Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cotton Yarn Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Carded Yarn

4.1.3 Combed Yarn

4.1.4 Others

