2-Norbornene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Norbornene or norbornylene or norcamphene is a bridged cyclic hydrocarbon. It is a white solid with a pungent sour odor. The molecule consists of a cyclohexene ring with a methylene bridge between carbons 1 and 4. The molecule carries a double bond which induces significant ring strain and significant reactivity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Norbornene in global, including the following market information:
- Global 2-Norbornene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 2-Norbornene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five 2-Norbornene companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Norbornene market was valued at 457.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 492.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Norbornene include TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals, JSR and Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Norbornene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Norbornene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Norbornene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global 2-Norbornene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Norbornene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Insecticide
- Special Spice
- Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
Global 2-Norbornene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Norbornene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-Norbornene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-Norbornene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-Norbornene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies 2-Norbornene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TOPAS Advanced Polymers
- Zeon
- Mitsui Chemicals
- JSR
- Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Norbornene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Norbornene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Norbornene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Norbornene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Norbornene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Norbornene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Norbornene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Norbornene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Norbornene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Norbornene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Norbornene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Norbornene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Norbornene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Norbornene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Norbornene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
4.1.3 Industrial Grade
