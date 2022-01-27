2-Norbornene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Norbornene or norbornylene or norcamphene is a bridged cyclic hydrocarbon. It is a white solid with a pungent sour odor. The molecule consists of a cyclohexene ring with a methylene bridge between carbons 1 and 4. The molecule carries a double bond which induces significant ring strain and significant reactivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Norbornene in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Norbornene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Norbornene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 2-Norbornene companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Norbornene market was valued at 457.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 492.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Norbornene include TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals, JSR and Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Norbornene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Norbornene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Norbornene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global 2-Norbornene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Norbornene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Insecticide

Special Spice

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Global 2-Norbornene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Norbornene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Norbornene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Norbornene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Norbornene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 2-Norbornene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited

