Interactive Smartboards Market Research Report 2022

The global Interactive Smartboards market was valued at 20.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Interactive Smartboards is a new type of intelligent interactive display product integrating LCD display, screen touch, audio and video playback, computer input, storage, output and other functions. It controls the content displayed on the board through touch technology, so as to realize human-computer interaction. It is suitable for one to many interactive display scenes to enhance the interaction between users. It is an all-in-one device that looks just like a large, flat panel TV compared with interactive whiteboard.Global Interactive Smartboards main manufactuers include Soluciones Tecnol?gicas, Integradas StarBoard and SmartMedia. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Less than 55 Inch, 56-65 Inch, 66-75 Inch, 76-85 Inch and More Than 85 Inch. The most common type is 76-85 Inch, with a share over 35%. In terms of application, it is widely used in Education Field, Business Field, Government Field and Household Field. The most common application is Education Field, with a share over 65%.

By Market Verdors:

Soluciones Tecnol?gicas Integradas

StarBoard

SmartMedia

SMART Technologies (Foxconn)

Newline Interactive Inc

Microsoft

Cisco

Promethean

Ricoh

Hitachi

Panasonic

Hitevision

Shenzhen iBoard Technology Co

Returnstar

Huawei

By Types:

Less than 55 Inch

56-65 Inch

66-75 Inch

76-85 Inch

More Than 85 Inch

By Applications:

Education

Business

Government

Household

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Interactive Smartboards Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Interactive Smartboards Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Less than 55 Inch

1.4.3 56-65 Inch

1.4.4 66-75 Inch

1.4.5 76-85 Inch

1.4.6 More Than 85 Inch

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Interactive Smartboards Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Business

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Interactive Smartboards Market

1.8.1 Global Interactive Smartboards Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Interactive Smartboards Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Interactive Smartboards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Interactive Smartboards Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Interactive Smartboards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Interactive Smartboards Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

