Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Crosslinked foams, such as crosslinked polyethylene foams, are used in many applications where cushioning under high load or dynamic loading is required.
The use of cross-linked polyolefin foam allows lightweight parts of automobiles. With the development trend of modern automobile lightweight and energy-saving, the application of cross-linked polyolefin foam in the automotive industry will be more and more, and the development and development of high-performance products will attract more attention from manufacturers and researchers, cross-linked polyolefin foam is expected to continue to grow steadily.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam market was valued at 1475 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2278.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene (PP) Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam include Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Furukawa, W. K PP GmbH, Toray Plastics, Zotefoams, Zhejiang Jiaolian and Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polypropylene (PP) Foam
- Polyethylene (PE) foams
- Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Foam
Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Automotive Parts
- Anti-Static
- Electronics Hardware
- Sports & Leisure
- Others
Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Armacell
- Sekisui Chemical
- BASF
- Furukawa
- W. K PP GmbH
- Toray Plastics
- Zotefoams
- Zhejiang Jiaolian
- Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products
- Zhejiang Runyang New Material
- Hubei Xiangyuan New Material
- CYG TEFA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Companies
