Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crosslinked foams, such as crosslinked polyethylene foams, are used in many applications where cushioning under high load or dynamic loading is required.

The use of cross-linked polyolefin foam allows lightweight parts of automobiles. With the development trend of modern automobile lightweight and energy-saving, the application of cross-linked polyolefin foam in the automotive industry will be more and more, and the development and development of high-performance products will attract more attention from manufacturers and researchers, cross-linked polyolefin foam is expected to continue to grow steadily.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam market was valued at 1475 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2278.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene (PP) Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam include Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Furukawa, W. K PP GmbH, Toray Plastics, Zotefoams, Zhejiang Jiaolian and Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene (PP) Foam

Polyethylene (PE) foams

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Foam

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive Parts

Anti-Static

Electronics Hardware

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armacell

Sekisui Chemical

BASF

Furukawa

W. K PP GmbH

Toray Plastics

Zotefoams

Zhejiang Jiaolian

Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products

Zhejiang Runyang New Material

Hubei Xiangyuan New Material

CYG TEFA

