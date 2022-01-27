Global Smart Water Meters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Smart Water Meters market was valued at 202.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.The global large producers mainly concentrates in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Arad Group (Israel), Kamstrup (Denmark), Xylem (Sensus) (United Kingdom), Badger Meter (USA), Takahata Precison (Japan), Diehl Metering (Germany) and Sanchuan (China), etc. Top 5 players took about 1/3 the total market in 2017. The market now is on a fast growing trend, looking to the future years, the slow upward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Arad Group

Kamstrup

Xylem (Sensus)

Badger Meter

Takahata Precison

Diehl Metering

Itron

Neptune Technology Group

Honeywell (Elster)

B METERS

Sanchuan

Suntront

iESLab

Chongqing Intelligence

Ningbo Water Meter

Wasion Group

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde

By Types:

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water-meter

Electronics Meter

By Applications:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Water Meters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pre-payment Electricity Meter

1.4.3 Remote Transmitting Water-meter

1.4.4 Electronics Meter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Smart Water Meters Market

1.8.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Water Meters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Smart Water Meters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Water Meters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Smart Water Meters Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Water Meters Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Nort

