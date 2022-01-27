Oilseeds Market Research Report 2022

The global Oilseeds market was valued at 20747.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The oil extracted from oilseeds is used in food products for human consumption, whereas the residue is used as animal feed. The edible oil extracted from oilseeds is used as a feedstock for biodiesel production.The major factors driving the market growth are increased consumption of soybean and its high production in the developing countries such as, Brazil, Argentina, and others. In addition, increased acceptance and large area under cultivation of genetically modified (GM) oilseeds are anticipated to supplement the market growth.

By Market Verdors:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bayer Cropscience

Burrus Seed Farm

DowDuPont

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Hefei Fengle Seed

Krishidhan Seeds

KWS Saat

Syngenta

Land O`Lakes

Limagrain

Mahyco Seeds

Monsanto

Nuziveedu Seeds

Rallis India Limited

Stine Seed

Sunora Foods

Bunge

Green BioFuels

By Types:

Copra

Cottonseed

Palm Kernel

Peanut

Rapeseed

Soybean

Sunflower Seed

By Applications:

Edible oil

Animal feed

Bio-fuels

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oilseeds Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilseeds Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Copra

1.4.3 Cottonseed

1.4.4 Palm Kernel

1.4.5 Peanut

1.4.6 Rapeseed

1.4.7 Soybean

1.4.8 Sunflower Seed

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilseeds Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Edible oil

1.5.3 Animal feed

1.5.4 Bio-fuels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Oilseeds Market

1.8.1 Global Oilseeds Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilseeds Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oilseeds Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Oilseeds Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Oilseeds Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Oilseeds Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oilseeds Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Oilseeds Sales Volume

