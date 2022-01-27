PE Foam Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PE foam tape is PE foam as backing, coated on both sides with strong solvent acrylic adhesive, covered with PE plastic film or yellow silicone paper or white silicone paper or glassine silicone paper as release paper liner.

Polyethylene Foam Tapes combine a rubber-based adhesive with conformable closed cell foam. The rubber based adhesive provides a good initial bond to a variety of surfaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PE Foam Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global PE Foam Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PE Foam Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five PE Foam Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global PE Foam Tape market was valued at 3602 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5060.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Sided Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PE Foam Tape include 3M, Tesa SE, Scapa, Mactac, Avery Dennison, Saint-Gobain, ADDEV Materials, Achem (YC Group) and 3F GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PE Foam Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PE Foam Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global PE Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Sided

Single Sided

Global PE Foam Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global PE Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Other Industries

Global PE Foam Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global PE Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PE Foam Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PE Foam Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PE Foam Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies PE Foam Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Tesa SE

Scapa

Mactac

Avery Dennison

Saint-Gobain

ADDEV Materials

Achem (YC Group)

3F GmbH

Sanoj Tape Group

Folsen

Adhesive Applications

Pres-On

Can-Do National Tape

LAMATEK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PE Foam Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PE Foam Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PE Foam Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PE Foam Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PE Foam Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PE Foam Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PE Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PE Foam Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PE Foam Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PE Foam Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PE Foam Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PE Foam Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PE Foam Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PE Foam Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Foam Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PE Foam Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Double Sided

4.1.3 Single Sided

