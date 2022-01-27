Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution, and may require a Reactive to improve their fastness on the fiber. Pigments are substances that impart black, white or a color to other materials, especially in a powdered substance that is mixed with a liquid in which it is relatively insoluble, and are used specially to impart color to coating materials (as paints) or to inks, plastics and rubber. Chlorophyll, Carotenoid, Phycobilin and Melanin are some pigments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Dye and Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Synthetic Dye and Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acidic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Dye and Pigment include DyStar, Archroma, Huntsman, BASF, Clariant, Kiri Industries, Atul, Waterside Colours and Everlight Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Dye and Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acidic

Basic

Direct

Reactive

Solvent

Disperse

Others

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper

Textile

Leather

Wood

Agrochemical

Food

Others

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Dye and Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Dye and Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Dye and Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Synthetic Dye and Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DyStar

Archroma

Huntsman

BASF

Clariant

Kiri Industries

Atul

Waterside Colours

Everlight Chemical

Stahl

Colorantes Industriales

Trumpler

Cromatos

Steiner

Synthesia

Aries Dye Chem

Ravi Dyeware

Vedant

Loxim

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Dye and Pigment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Dye and Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Dye and Pigment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Dye and Pigment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Dye and Pigment Companies

