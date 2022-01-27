Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) is a premium form of DRI that has been compacted at a temperature greater than 650° C at time of compaction and has a density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic metre (5,000 kg/m3).

HBI was developed as a product in order to overcome the problems associated with shipping and handling of DRI – due to the process of compaction it is very much less porous and therefore very much less reactive than DRI and does not suffer from the risk of self-heating associated with DRI.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121965/global-hot-briquetted-iron-market-2022-2028-522

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market was valued at 3618.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4297.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fe Content 90-92% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) include Metalloinvest, Orinoco Iron, Voestalpine, Jindal Shadeed, Qatar Steel, Essar Steel, Lisco, Comsigua and Lion Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fe Content 90-92%

Fe Content >92%

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Arc Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Basic Oxygen Furnaces

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metalloinvest

Orinoco Iron

Voestalpine

Jindal Shadeed

Qatar Steel

Essar Steel

Lisco

Comsigua

Lion Group

JSW Steel

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121965/global-hot-briquetted-iron-market-2022-2028-522

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/