Aquaculture Feed Market Research Report 2022

The global Aquaculture Feed market was valued at 3168.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aqua feed is special collocation food for aquatic animals considering essential nutrients and ingredients.Global key players include Nutreco, Haid Group, Tongwei Group, BioMar, Cargill, CP Group, Evergreen Feed, New Hope Group, Grobest and Yuehai Feed, etc. Global top six players hold a share about 35 percent in 2019. In terms of application, the Fish Feed is the largest market, with a share over 55%.

By Market Verdors:

Nutreco

Haid Group

Tongwei Group

BioMar

Cargill

CP Group

Evergreen Feed

New Hope Group

Grobest

Yuehai Feed

Ridley

Alpha Feed

Dibaq Aquaculture

DBN

Uni-President Vietnam

Aller Aqua

GreenFeed

Proconco

Avanti Feeds

Gold Coin

Vitapro

Tianma Tech

By Types:

Mash Feed

Pellet Feed

Expanded Feed

By Applications:

Fish Feed

Shrimp Feed

Crab Feed

