Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide is obtained by reacting hexafluorodianhydride (6FDA) with an aromatic diamine. Hexafluoro dianhydride contains a perfluoroisopropyl group without a hydrogen atom, and thus has high heat resistance and resistance to thermal oxidation. Such polyimides are amorphous and do not crosslink, which contributes to the polymer’s meltability and molecular chain flexibility. Typical products such as DuPont’s NR-150 series materials. The mechanical strength at room temperature and the mechanical strength after long-term aging in air above 300 ° C are good. The dielectric constant is 2.9 at room temperature, and the loss factor is about 1×10-3- 2×10-3. Even at temperatures as high as 18 ° C, these data do not change much. The material has good hydrolysis resistance and is easy to process, and can be used for preparing laminates, coatings and adhesives. The fluoro anhydride type polyimide material has excellent properties, but the monomer cost of the material is high, which hinders the large-scale application of the material to some extent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide market was valued at 78 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 699.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Yellow Fluorine Polyimide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide include Sumitomo Chemical, Kolon, SKC, Kaneka, JSR and HiPolyking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Yellow Fluorine Polyimide

Colourless Fluorine Polyimide

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foldable Smartphone

Curved TV

Others

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Chemical

Kolon

SKC

Kaneka

JSR

HiPolyking

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorine Anhydride Polyimide Companies

