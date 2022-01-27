Alcohol Packaging Market Research Report 2022

The global Alcohol Packaging market was valued at 3262.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The alcoholic beverage industry highlights the latest packaging innovation that includes enhanced branding and unconventional packaging formats such as paper wine bottles, whiskey pouches, and more. Consumers, however, prefer alcohol brands that prioritize easy-to-open and convenient packaging. Aside from the packing type, clear information about alcohol and calorie content should be visible too. So packaging, product quality and the alcohol content information promotes overall responsible drinking.

By Market Verdors:

Ball Corporation

Gerresheimer

Crown Holdings

Smurfit Kappa Group

BA Glass Germany GmbH

Berry Global

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock LLC

Amcor Limited

Beatson Clark

Vidrala

Ardagh Group

Intrapac International Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Owens Illinois

Nampak

By Types:

Secondary Packaging

Primary Packaging

By Applications:

Spirits

Beer

Wine

Ciders

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Alcohol Packaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Secondary Packaging

1.4.3 Primary Packaging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Spirits

1.5.3 Beer

1.5.4 Wine

1.5.5 Ciders

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Alcohol Packaging Market

1.8.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Alcohol Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alcohol Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Alcohol Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Alcohol Packaging Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Alcohol Packaging Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Alcohol Packaging Sales Volume

