Silicone Surfactants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicone surfactants are a class of surfactants in which polydimethylsiloxane is a hydrophobic backbone and one or more organosilicon polar groups are attached to the meta or terminal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Surfactants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Silicone Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Silicone Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Silicone Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicone Surfactants market was valued at 2682.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3720.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anionic Silicone Surfactant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Surfactants include Evonik, DuPont, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Innospec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Siltech, Elkem and Jiangsu Maysta Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicone Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anionic Silicone Surfactant
- Cationic Silicone Surfactant
- Amphoteric Silicone Surfactant
- Nonionic Silicone Surfactant
Global Silicone Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care
- Textile
- Paints & Coatings
- Agriculture
- Others
Global Silicone Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicone Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicone Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicone Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Silicone Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- DuPont
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Wacker Chemie
- Innospec
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Siltech
- Elkem
- Jiangsu Maysta Chemical
- Ruijiang Group
Stepan Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone Surfactants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone Surfactants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone Surfactants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone Surfactants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone Surfactants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Surfactants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Surfactants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Surfactants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
