Lecithin Market Research Report 2022

The global Lecithin market was valued at 758.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lecithin is a generic term to designate any group of yellow-brownish fatty substances occurring in animal and plant tissues, which are amphiphilic – they attract both water and fatty substances (and so are both hydrophilic and lipophilic), and are used for smoothing food textures, dissolving powders (emulsifying), homogenizing liquid mixtures, and repelling sticking materials.Lecithin can easily be extracted chemically using solvents such as hexane, ethanol, acetone, petroleum ether, benzene, etc., or extraction can be done mechanically. It is usually available from sources such as soybeans, eggs, milk, marine sources, rapeseed, cottonseed, and sunflower. It has low solubility in water, but is an excellent emulsifier. In aqueous solution, its phospholipids can form either liposomes, bilayer sheets, micelles, or lamellar structures, depending on hydration and temperature. This results in a type of surfactant that usually is classified as amphipathic. Lecithin is sold as a food additive and dietary supplement.

By Market Verdors:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cargill

DowDuPont

Lipoid

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

American Lecithin Company

Austrade

Denofa

Helian

Jiusan Oils & Grains Industries Group

Lasenor

Lecico

Lekithos

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

NOW Foods

Prinova

Ruchi Soya Industries

Sime Darby Unimills

Sun Nutrafoods

VAV Life Sciences.

By Types:

Soybean Lecithin

Rapeseed Lecithin

Sunflower Lecithin

By Applications:

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Medical Products

