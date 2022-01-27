Tungsten Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7) is very stable element, as pure metal, tungsten has not only the highest melting point of all metals (3,422 °C) and the lowest degree of thermal expansion, but it is also very dense (19.3 g/cm³), has a high degree of mechanical strength and rigidity and very low vapor pressure. Meanwhile, it has excellent corrosion resistance, thermal conductivity and electric conductivity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tungsten in global, including the following market information:
- Global Tungsten Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Tungsten Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Tungsten companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tungsten market was valued at 1156.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1798.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 1?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tungsten include Xiamen Tungsten, Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Global Tungsten & Powders, China Tungsten & Hightech, JXTC, Japan New Metals, Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten and China Molybdenum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tungsten manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tungsten Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Up to 1?m
- 1-10?m
- 10-50?m
- Others
Global Tungsten Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cemented Carbide
- Tungsten Mill Products
- Steel and Alloy
- Others
Global Tungsten Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tungsten revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tungsten revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tungsten sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tungsten sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Xiamen Tungsten
- Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten
- GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
- Global Tungsten & Powders
- China Tungsten & Hightech
- JXTC
- Japan New Metals
- Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten
- China Molybdenum
- Ganzhou Haichuang Tungsten
- Kennametal
- A.L.M.T. Corp
- Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten
- Wolfram Company JSC
- Treibacher Industrie
- H.C. Starck
- TaeguTec Ltd
- Eurotungstene (Umicore)
- Buffalo Tungsten
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tungsten Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tungsten Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tungsten Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tungsten Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tungsten Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tungsten Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tungsten Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tungsten Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tungsten Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tungsten Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tungsten Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tungsten Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tungsten Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tungsten Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tungsten Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Up to 1?m
4.1.3 1-10?m
4.1.4 10-50?m
4.1.5 Others
