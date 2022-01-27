Wall Putty Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Wall Putty market was valued at 2630.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4167.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interior Wall Putty Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wall Putty include Birla White, J.K. Cement Ltd, Meichao, Nippon Paint, Mapei, Saint Gobain, Platinum Waltech, Dulux and SKShu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wall Putty manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wall Putty Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Putty Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Interior Wall Putty Powder
- Exterior Wall Putty Powder
Global Wall Putty Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Putty Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
Global Wall Putty Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Putty Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wall Putty revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wall Putty revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wall Putty sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Wall Putty sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Birla White
- J.K. Cement Ltd
- Meichao
- Nippon Paint
- Mapei
- Saint Gobain
- Platinum Waltech
- Dulux
- SKShu
- Walplast
- LIONS
- Bauhinia
- Duobang
- MEIHUI
- Langood
- Asian Paints
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wall Putty Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wall Putty Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wall Putty Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wall Putty Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wall Putty Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wall Putty Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wall Putty Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wall Putty Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wall Putty Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wall Putty Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wall Putty Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wall Putty Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wall Putty Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Putty Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wall Putty Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Putty Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wall Putty Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Interior Wall Putty Powder
4.1.3 Exterior Wall Putty Powder
