Personal Care Active Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal care active ingredients are series of raw materials used in personal care products, which include the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients etc. and mainly used in skin care hair care cosmetic and oral care products etc. This report researches and analyzes the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients products etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Care Active Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
- Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Personal Care Active Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Care Active Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surfactants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Care Active Ingredients include Basf, Solvay, Dow Corning, Croda, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Evonik, Stepan and Innospecinc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Care Active Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Surfactants
- Conditioning Polymer
- Emulsifier
- Other(emollients etc.)
Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Skin Care
- Hair Care
- Cosmetics
- Others (oral care etc.)
Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Basf
- Solvay
- Dow Corning
- Croda
- AkzoNobel
- Clariant
- Evonik
- Stepan
- Innospecinc
- Elementis Specialties
- Lonza
- Kao
- Lubrizol
- AAK Personal Care
- Huntsman
- New Japan Chemical
- Colonial Chemical
- Taiwan NJC
- Seppic
- DSM
- Vantage Specialty Chemical
- Hydrior
- Oxiteno
- Gattefossé
- Jarchem
- Sunjin Chemical
- Galaxy Surfactants
- KLK OLEO
- Induchem
- Follower’s Song
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Care Active Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Care Active Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Care Active Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Care Active Ingredients Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/