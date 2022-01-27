Personal Care Active Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal care active ingredients are series of raw materials used in personal care products, which include the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients etc. and mainly used in skin care hair care cosmetic and oral care products etc. This report researches and analyzes the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients products etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Care Active Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Personal Care Active Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Care Active Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surfactants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Care Active Ingredients include Basf, Solvay, Dow Corning, Croda, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Evonik, Stepan and Innospecinc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Care Active Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymer

Emulsifier

Other(emollients etc.)

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Others (oral care etc.)

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Personal Care Active Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Basf

Solvay

Dow Corning

Croda

AkzoNobel

Clariant

Evonik

Stepan

Innospecinc

Elementis Specialties

Lonza

Kao

Lubrizol

AAK Personal Care

Huntsman

New Japan Chemical

Colonial Chemical

Taiwan NJC

Seppic

DSM

Vantage Specialty Chemical

Hydrior

Oxiteno

Gattefossé

Jarchem

Sunjin Chemical

Galaxy Surfactants

KLK OLEO

Induchem

Follower’s Song

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Care Active Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Care Active Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Care Active Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Care Active Ingredients Players in Global Market

