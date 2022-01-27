MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MS Polymer Adhesive & Sealant is a highly elastic, high strength sealant and adhesive. Also known as Mighty Strength Seal & Fix it has excellent adhesion to non-porous surfaces, will bond to damp surfaces and is paintable with most paints.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants in global, including the following market information:

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants companies in 2021 (%)

The global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market was valued at 815 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1243.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One Component Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants include Henkel, Arkema (Bostik), Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Dow, MAPEI S.p.A, Saint-Gobain, SABA and Merz + Benteli AG (Merbenit), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One Component

Two Component

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Arkema (Bostik)

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

Dow

MAPEI S.p.A

Saint-Gobain

SABA

Merz + Benteli AG (Merbenit)

Novachem Corporation

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical

Chengdu Guibao

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MS Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Product Type

