Recycled Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Recycled Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Recycled Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Recycled Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recycled Glass market was valued at 3180 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4975.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Container Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recycled Glass include Strategic Materials, Ardagh, Momentum Recycling, Heritage Glass, Shanghai Yanlongji, Spring Pool, Pace Glass, Vitro Minerals and Marco Abrasives, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recycled Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recycled Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Container Glass
- Construction Glass
- Others
Global Recycled Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Alcohol
- Food and Beverages
- Construction
- Others
Global Recycled Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Recycled Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Recycled Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Recycled Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Recycled Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Strategic Materials
- Ardagh
- Momentum Recycling
- Heritage Glass
- Shanghai Yanlongji
- Spring Pool
- Pace Glass
- Vitro Minerals
- Marco Abrasives
- Rumpke
- Binder+Co
- Owens Corning
- Vetropack Holding
- Dlubak Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recycled Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recycled Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recycled Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recycled Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recycled Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recycled Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recycled Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recycled Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recycled Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recycled Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recycled Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Recycled Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Container Glass
