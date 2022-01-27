Trichloroethylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trichloroethylene (Cas 79-01-6) is a commonly used solvent in industry. It is colorless, toxic, transparent, low viscosity, non-flammable, volatile, aromatic liquid, anesthetic to nerves.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trichloroethylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Trichloroethylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trichloroethylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Trichloroethylene companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121981/global-trichloroethylene-market-2022-2028-589

The global Trichloroethylene market was valued at 408.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 524 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Solvent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trichloroethylene include Solvchem, Westlake Chemical, 2M Holdings, Olin, Befar Group, Dongxing, Dakang, Shinlon and Solvay and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Trichloroethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trichloroethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Solvent Grade

Dual Purpose Grade

High-Purity Grade

Global Trichloroethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Degreasing of Metal Parts and Electronic Parts

Extraction Solvent

Chemical Raw Materials

Fabric Dry Cleaning

Global Trichloroethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trichloroethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trichloroethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trichloroethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Trichloroethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvchem

Westlake Chemical

2M Holdings

Olin

Befar Group

Dongxing

Dakang

Shinlon

Solvay

AGC

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121981/global-trichloroethylene-market-2022-2028-589

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Trichloroethylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Trichloroethylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Trichloroethylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Trichloroethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Trichloroethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Trichloroethylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Trichloroethylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Trichloroethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Trichloroethylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Trichloroethylene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Trichloroethylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trichloroethylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Trichloroethylene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trichloroethylene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trichloroethylene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trichloroethylene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvie

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/