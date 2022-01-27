Flux Cored Welding Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flux-cored arc welding (FCAW or FCA) is a semi-automatic or automatic arc welding process. FCAW requires a continuously-fed consumable tubular electrode containing a flux and a constant-voltage or, less commonly, a constant-current welding power supply.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flux Cored Welding Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flux Cored Welding Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flux Cored Welding Wire market was valued at 1757.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2421.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas-shielded Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flux Cored Welding Wire include ITW, Lincoln Electric, Kiswel, Voestalpine, Kobelco, Hyundai, TASETO, Tianjin Golden Bridge and Tianjin Bridge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flux Cored Welding Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas-shielded

Self-shielded

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery

Structural Fabrication

Ship Building

Bridges

Others

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flux Cored Welding Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flux Cored Welding Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flux Cored Welding Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flux Cored Welding Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ITW

Lincoln Electric

Kiswel

Voestalpine

Kobelco

Hyundai

TASETO

Tianjin Golden Bridge

Tianjin Bridge

Weld Atlantic

Jinglei Welding

Beijing Jinwei

Shandong Solid Solider

AT&M

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flux Cored Welding Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flux Cored Welding Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flux Cored Welding Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flux Cored Welding Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flux Cored Welding Wire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flux Cored Welding Wire Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flux Cored Welding Wire Companies

4 Sights by Product

