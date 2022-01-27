Education Technology (EdTech) Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Education Technology (EdTech) Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Education Technology (EdTech) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Description

This global study of the Education Technology (EdTech) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Education Technology (EdTech) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Education Technology (EdTech) from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Education Technology (EdTech) market.

Leading players of Education Technology (EdTech) including:

2U INC

Apple

Blackboard

BYJU’S

Campus Management

Cisco

Cornerstone OnDemand

Coursera

D2L

Dell EMC

Discovery Communication

Duolingo

Edutech

edX Inc.

Ellucian

Fujitsu

Google

IBM

InkTank Academy

Instructure

iTutorGroup

Jenzabar

Lenovo

Microsoft

Promethean

Smart Technologies

Udacity

Udemy

upGrad Education

VIPKid

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Content

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Preschool

K-12

Higher Education

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Education Technology (EdTech) Market Overview

1.1 Education Technology (EdTech) Definition

1.2 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Education Technology (EdTech) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Education Technology (EdTech) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Education Technology (EdTech) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market by Type

3.1.1 Hardware

3.1.2 Software

3.1.3 Content

3.2 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Education Technology (EdTech) by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Education Technology (EdTech) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market by Application

4.1.1 Preschool

4.1.2 K-12

4.1.3 Higher Education

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Education Technology (EdTech) by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Education Technology (EdTech) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Education Technology (EdTech) Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Education Technology (EdTech) by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

