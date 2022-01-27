Welding Consumables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flux is commonly used to produce a shield of gas around the weld pool to prevent oxidation of the hot metals. Flux typically acts as a deoxidizer preventing the formation of porosity in the weld pool. Flux and filler metals together are known as welding consumables.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Consumables in global, including the following market information:

Global Welding Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Welding Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Welding Consumables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Welding Consumables market was valued at 10760 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12950 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stick Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Welding Consumables include Lincoln Electric, Colfax, Golden Bridge, Tianjin Bridge, Voestalpine, ITW, Kobelco, Weld Atlantic and Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welding Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welding Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires & Fluxes

Global Welding Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Shipbuilding

Pipe

Others

Global Welding Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welding Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welding Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Welding Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Welding Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Golden Bridge

Tianjin Bridge

Voestalpine

ITW

Kobelco

Weld Atlantic

Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding

Shandong Solid Solider

HIT(Huatong)

Jinglei Welding

Shandong Juli Welding

Gedik Welding

Wuhan Temo Welding

Kaynak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welding Consumables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Welding Consumables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Welding Consumables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Welding Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Welding Consumables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Welding Consumables Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welding Consumables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Welding Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Welding Consumables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Welding Consumables Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Welding Consumables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Consumables Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Consumables Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Consumables Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Consumables Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

