Copper Brazing Alloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Brazing is a metal-joining process in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Brazing Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Copper Brazing Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper Brazing Alloys market was valued at 651.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 836.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manufacturing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper Brazing Alloys include Voestalpine Böhler Welding, Zhejiang Seleno, Lucas-Milhaupt, Hangzhou Huaguang, Harris Products Group, Wieland Edelmetalle, Johnson Matthey, Umicore and Hebei Yuguang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper Brazing Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Maintenance

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Conditioner & Refrigerator

Automotive

Aerospace

Instruments and Equipment

Others

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copper Brazing Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copper Brazing Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copper Brazing Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Copper Brazing Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Voestalpine Böhler Welding

Zhejiang Seleno

Lucas-Milhaupt

Hangzhou Huaguang

Harris Products Group

Wieland Edelmetalle

Johnson Matthey

Umicore

Hebei Yuguang

Pietro Galliani Brazing

Sentes-BIR

Prince & Izant

Wall Colmonoy

Zhongshan Huazhong

Morgan Advanced Materials

Huale

Shanghai CIMIC

Tokyo Braze

Materion

Saru Silver Alloy

VBC Group

Asia General

Linbraze

