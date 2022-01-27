Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum brazing alloys are used to join brazeable aluminum base metals. Silicon and copper are typically added to pure aluminum to lower melting range and provide a suitable joining material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Brazing Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Aluminum Brazing Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Brazing Alloys market was valued at 211.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 266 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Brazing Alloys include Lucas-Milhaupt, SunKwang AMPA, Prince & Izant, Nihon Superior, Aimtek, Zhejiang Asia General, VBC Group, Materion and Indian Solder and Braze Alloys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Brazing Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Maintenance

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Automotive

Refrigeration

Others

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Brazing Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Brazing Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Brazing Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aluminum Brazing Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lucas-Milhaupt

SunKwang AMPA

Prince & Izant

Nihon Superior

Aimtek

Zhejiang Asia General

VBC Group

Materion

Indian Solder and Braze Alloys

Sentes-BIR

Harris Products Group

Stella Welding Alloys

Pietro Galliani Brazing

Hangzhou Huaguang Advanced Welding Materials

Hebei Yuguang Welding

Zhongshan Huale Weiding Compound

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Brazing Alloys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Brazing Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Brazing Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Brazing Alloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Brazing Alloys Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Brazing Alloys Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Brazing Alloys Companies

4 Sights by Product

