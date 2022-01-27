Deuterium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

H. or. D., also known as heavy hydrogen, is one of two stable isotopes of hydrogen (the other being protium, or hydrogen-1). The nucleus of a deuterium atom, called a deuteron, contains one proton and one neutron, whereas the far more common protium has no neutrons in the nucleus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Deuterium in global

Global Deuterium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Deuterium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Deuterium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Deuterium market was valued at 400.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 671.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5N Purity Deuterium Gas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Deuterium include Linde Gas, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich, Matheson Tri-Gas, CSIC, Center of Molecular Research, Shenzhen Kylin Technology, Sumitomo Seika Chemical and Isowater Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Deuterium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Deuterium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Deuterium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Deuterium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Deuterium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde Gas

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Matheson Tri-Gas

CSIC

Center of Molecular Research

Shenzhen Kylin Technology

Sumitomo Seika Chemical

Isowater Corporation

Heavy Water Board (HWB)

Guangdong Huate Gas

