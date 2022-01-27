Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic is composed of thermoplastic resin and various additives. Plastics can be softened or melted into any shape at a given temperature and remain the same after cooling.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Micro Molding in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Micro Molding market was valued at 901.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1871.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Micro Molding include MicroPEP, Precipart, SMC, Precimold, Accumold, Stamm AG, MTD Micro Molding, Sovrin Plastics and Microsystems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermoplastic Micro Molding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Others
Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical & Healthcare
- Telecom Fiber Optics
- Automotive
- Micro Drive System & Control
- Others
Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermoplastic Micro Molding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Micro Molding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MicroPEP
- Precipart
- SMC
- Precimold
- Accumold
- Stamm AG
- MTD Micro Molding
- Sovrin Plastics
- Microsystems
- Stack Plastics
- Rapidwerks
- Micro Molding Solutions
- Makuta Technics
- Mikrotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Micro Molding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Micro Molding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Thermoplastic Micro Molding Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Micro Molding Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Micro Molding Companies
