High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Due to the different definitions of high purity MgO in different regions, in general, the purity of high purity MgO should be higher than 97.5%. The main statistical objects of this report are food grade, pharmaceutical grade and synthetic magnesium oxide. The definition of high purity MgO has always been ambiguous because the type of MgO is difficult to count. The report focuses on high value-added MgO because the industry is unique and different. In the report, high purity MgO is mainly used for oriented silicon steel, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, electrical magnesium, hydrotalcite, CPE cable, battery cathode material, rubber, thermal plastic, friction material, adhesive, petroleum catalyst, magnetic material, acetate, glass substrate and lithium magnesium silicate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Magnesium Oxide in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Purity Magnesium Oxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Magnesium Oxide market was valued at 521.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 678.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Magnesium Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Magnesium Oxide include JSC Kaustik, Tateho Chemical, ICL-IP, Kyowa Chemical, Russian Mining Chemical, Lehmann&Voss&Co., Meishen Technology, MAGNIFIN and Buschle & Lepper S.A, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Magnesium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade Magnesium Oxide

Food Grade Magnesium Oxide

Synthetic Magnesium Oxide

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrician Magnesium

Oriented Silicon Steel

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Rubber Industry

Chlorinated Polyethylene Cable

Others

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Magnesium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Magnesium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Magnesium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Magnesium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Purity Magnesium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JSC Kaustik

Tateho Chemical

ICL-IP

Kyowa Chemical

Russian Mining Chemical

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Meishen Technology

MAGNIFIN

Buschle & Lepper S.A

Zehui Chemical

UBE

Konoshima Chemical

Shanghai SIIC Zhentai Chemical

Causmag International

Shanxi Yinsheng Technology

Qinghai Western Magnesium

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Grecian Magnesite

Magnesia Mineral Compounds

Celtic Chemicals Ltd

