Electrically Welded Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric welding tubes refers to tubes with joints formed by bending or deforming strips or plates into round, square, etc., and the main raw materials are steel plates or strips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Welded Tubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electrically Welded Tubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrically Welded Tubes market was valued at 44070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52000 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Round Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrically Welded Tubes include Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Tenaris, Zekelman Industries, Vallourec, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel, ChelPipe Group, APL Apollo and Arcelormittal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrically Welded Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Round Tubes

Shaped Tubes

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architecture Industry

Machinery & Equipment

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrically Welded Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrically Welded Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrically Welded Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electrically Welded Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Tenaris

Zekelman Industries

Vallourec

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel

ChelPipe Group

APL Apollo

Arcelormittal

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

SeAH Holdings Corp

TMK Group

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies

Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

TPCO

Marcegaglia

Tata Steel

Nezone Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrically Welded Tubes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrically Welded Tubes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrically Welded Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrically Welded Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrically Welded Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrically Welded Tubes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrically Welded Tubes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrically Welded Tubes Companies

