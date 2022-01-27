Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market is Estimated to Surpass US$ 71,784.6 million by 2028

Rising Automotive Sector to Propel Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services to Provide Growth Opportunities for Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market According to our latest market study on “Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service, Application, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 51,906.3 million in 2021 to reach US$ 71,784.6 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented into five major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. In 2020, APAC led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. With the rising need for electronic equipment, the usage for semiconductor devices also increases in multiple digital consumer products including smartphones, televisions, digital cameras, refrigerators, washing machines, and LED bulbs. This is subsequently stirring the need for semiconductor testing services. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the semiconductor assembly and testing services market. Moreover, the growing adoption of IoT across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is accelerating the use of semiconductor equipment. For instance, General Electric offer Brilliant Factory, a suite of hardware assets, software, and consultation services for upgrading factories to industrial IoT.

The global semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented based on service and application. Based on service, the market is segmented into assembly & packaging services and testing services. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and other applications. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM).

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market at-

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011144/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The unprecedented growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from industrial sector and end users. The revenue model for microelectronics has declined as no mass production was carried in the lockdown period. China is a most prominent manufacturing hubs in the region and have an enhanced focus on industrialization. The growth of the manufacturing industry has been hampered due to lockdowns across several APAC countries in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the manufacturing industry soon recovered by enhancing the production capabilities in the second half of the year. The demand for advanced electronics such as a smartwatches, smart wearables, and healthcare machines has risen significantly. Post lockdown, the semiconductor industry started to regain the market share as production facilities restarted the operation by taking social distancing measures. Besides, work from home and remote monitoring strategies helped increase the sale of advanced electronics products for better connectivity. IT and telecommunication industry importance have been highlighted for the communicational purpose, which allowed the industry to evolve with new technologies such as IoT connectivity.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Growth Research Report at-

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00011144/

Amkor Technology, ASE Group, Chipbond Technology Corporation, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., JCET Group Co., Ltd, Integra Technologies, Powertech Technology Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Teledyne Technologies, and Unisem Group are among the major companies operating in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

Inquire for Discount-

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00011144/

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get the value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact us:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

The Insight Partners

+91 96661 11581

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn