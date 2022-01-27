Aluminum Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tubes are defined as hollow semifinished products with a uniform cross-section over the total length, which are supplied in straight lengths or coil. Aluminum is highly resistant to corrosion. This makes it ideal for use in outdoor products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Tube market was valued at 14500 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seamless Aluminum Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Tube include Norsk Hydro, Zhongwang Aluminium, Constellium, KUMZ, Chalco, Kaiser Aluminum, Apalt, UACJ and Jingmei Aluminum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seamless Aluminum Tube

Welded Aluminum Tube

Global Aluminum Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace and Military

Construction

HVAC and Refrigeration

Others

Global Aluminum Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Norsk Hydro

Zhongwang Aluminium

Constellium

KUMZ

Chalco

Kaiser Aluminum

Apalt

UACJ

Jingmei Aluminum

Hastings Irrigation Pipe

Nanshan Aluminum

Alabama Tube Company

VIMETCO

Coltwell Industries Inc

Spartal Ltd

