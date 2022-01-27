Soccer Shoes Market SWOT Analysis 2022: By End User, Material Type, Distribution Channel and Geography | The Insight Partners

Soccer Shoes Market Introduction:

Football boots, called soccer shoes in North America, it is an item of footwear worn when playing football. Those designed for grass pitches have studs on the outsole to aid grip. Studs are protrusions on the sole of a shoe, or on an external attachment to a shoe that provide additional grip on a soft or slippery surface. They can be conical or blade like in shape, and made from plastic, rubber or metal. The type worn depends on the environment of play, whether it be grass, ice, artificial turf and other grounds.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global soccer shoes Market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The rising popularity of sports such as soccer and American football along with increasing participants is anticipated to boost the global soccer shoes market. According to data published by The Federation International de Football Association (FIFA), the number of registered football players in 2016 increased by more than 240 million. Additionally, rising disposable income and growth of the organized retail sector is anticipated to boost the global soccer shoes market during the forecast period. The rising per capita disposable income is expected to boost consumer buying power and increases their willingness to spend on soccer shoes. Increase in sports activities can promote the soccer shoes market. On the other hand High cost can limit the market expansion of soccer shoes market. The market is a perfect competition market with the presence of numerous market players and buyers. The market players are competing based on price, design of the product, and quality.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Soccer Shoes market globally. This report on ‘Soccer Shoes market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global soccer shoes market is segmented on the basis of end user, material and distribution channel. Based on End User luxury soccer shoes market is segmented into men, women and kids. Based on material type the Market is segmented into Leather, rubber and other material. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores and online retail.

MARKET PLAYERS:

NIKE Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Li Ning

Reebok

New Balance

Under Armour Inc.

Joma Sports SA

Pantofola d’Ore SpA

Kipsta

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Soccer Shoes market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Soccer Shoes market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Soccer Shoes market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Soccer Shoes Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

