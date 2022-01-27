Mechanical Tubing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mechanical tubing is used in machined or formed parts of industrial, automotive, farm machinery, aircraft, transportation, materials handling, and household equipment. It is produced to exact outside diameter and wall thickness dimensions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Tubing in global, including the following market information:

Global Mechanical Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mechanical Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Mechanical Tubing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mechanical Tubing market was valued at 6693.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9646 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Tubing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Tubing include TimkenSteel, RSAC, Vallourec, Zekelman Industries, JFE Steel, Tenaris, U. S. Steel, Nucor Corporation and Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mechanical Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mechanical Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mechanical Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel Tubing

Stainless Steel Tubing

Global Mechanical Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mechanical Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Household Equipment

Others

Global Mechanical Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mechanical Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mechanical Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mechanical Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mechanical Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mechanical Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TimkenSteel

RSAC

Vallourec

Zekelman Industries

JFE Steel

Tenaris

U. S. Steel

Nucor Corporation

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

AK Steel

Webco Industries

Sandvik Materials

Midwest Tube Mills

