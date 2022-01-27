Industrial Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Tubes refers to the tube for industrial application, for example:Oil and Gas, Food Industry, Automotive, Power Industry, Chemical Industry, Construction, Water Treatment, etc.The terms “tube” and “pipe” are generally interchangeable, although technically, “tube” implies heightened engineering qualities. Tubes are generally manufactured based on standardized sizes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Tubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Tubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Tubes market was valued at 184210 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 208980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Tubes include Youfa Steel Pipe, TMK Group, Nippon Steel, Tenaris, JFE Steel, Vallourec, TPCO, China Baowu Steel Group and Zekelman Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Tubes

Steel Tubes

Aluminum Tubes

Copper Tubes

Brass Tubes

Bronze Tubes

Titanium Tubes

Others Tubes

Global Industrial Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Food Industry

Automotive

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction

Water Treatment

Others

Global Industrial Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Youfa Steel Pipe

TMK Group

Nippon Steel

Tenaris

JFE Steel

Vallourec

TPCO

China Baowu Steel Group

Zekelman Industries

OMK

ChelPipe Group

Hyundai Steel

SeAH Holdings

Arcelormittal

APL Apollo

Hengyang Valin

Jindal Saw

Severstal

Nucor

Norsk Hydro

Zhongwang Aluminium

Constellium

Zhejiang Hailiang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Tubes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Tubes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Tubes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Tubes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Tubes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Tubes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Tubes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Tubes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Tubes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Tubes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Tubes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Tubes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

