Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stainless Steel Welded Tube is manufactured with a strip of stainless steel that is roll formed into a tube and then welded, cut and polished into the finished specified product. Today, weld seams are reworked to provide a homogeneous tube wall. Compared to seamless, welded tube considerably less expensive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Welded Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Stainless Steel Welded Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stainless Steel Welded Tube market was valued at 25330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Round Tubing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Welded Tube include Marcegaglia, Fischer Group, ThyssenKrupp, Baosteel, ArcelorMittal, Yeun Chyang Industrial, Butting, Froch and Arvedi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stainless Steel Welded Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Round Tubing

Square Tubing

Rectangular Tubing

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Food Industry

Automotive

Chemical Industry

Construction

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stainless Steel Welded Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stainless Steel Welded Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stainless Steel Welded Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Stainless Steel Welded Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Marcegaglia

Fischer Group

ThyssenKrupp

Baosteel

ArcelorMittal

Yeun Chyang Industrial

Butting

Froch

Arvedi

Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals

Outokumpu

RathGibson (PCC)

Tenaris

Siderinox

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Winner Stainless

Heavy Metal & Tubes

YC INOX

Jiuli Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stainless Steel Welded Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stainless Steel Welded Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stainless Steel Welded Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stainless Steel Welded Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Welded Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stainless Steel Welded Tube Companies

