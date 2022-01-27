Instrumentation Tubing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Instrumentation Tubing is tube that usually made of 304/304L and 316/316L stainless steel. The OD size mainly focuses on 1-60 mm.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Instrumentation Tubing in global, including the following market information:
- Global Instrumentation Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Instrumentation Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five Instrumentation Tubing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Instrumentation Tubing market was valued at 1905.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3019.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seamless Tubing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Instrumentation Tubing include Tubacex, Sandvik, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Centravis, Zhejiang Jiuli, Mannesmann Stainless Tubes, Huadi Steel Group, Parker and Swagelok, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Instrumentation Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Instrumentation Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Instrumentation Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Seamless Tubing
- Welded Tubing
Global Instrumentation Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Instrumentation Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas, Petrochemical
- Power Generation
- Transportation
- Others
Global Instrumentation Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Instrumentation Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Instrumentation Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Instrumentation Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Instrumentation Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Instrumentation Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tubacex
- Sandvik
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Centravis
- Zhejiang Jiuli
- Mannesmann Stainless Tubes
- Huadi Steel Group
- Parker
- Swagelok
- Webco Industries
- Fine Tubes
- Maxim Tubes
- TPS Technitube
- Zhongda
- Suraj
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Instrumentation Tubing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Instrumentation Tubing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Instrumentation Tubing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Instrumentation Tubing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Instrumentation Tubing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Instrumentation Tubing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Instrumentation Tubing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Instrumentation Tubing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Instrumentation Tubing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Instrumentation Tubing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Instrumentation Tubing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Instrumentation Tubing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Instrumentation Tubing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instrumentation Tubing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Instrumentation Tubing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instrumentation Tubing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
