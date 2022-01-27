Global Automotive Piston Market 2022 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | The Insight Partner

The automotive piston market was valued at US$ 3879.92 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,815.15 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The automotive piston market was valued at US$ 3879.92 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,815.15 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in the manufacturing of the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is boosting the demand for automotive pistons to achieve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance flexibility and reliability. The increasing sales of ICE vehicles in APAC and the MEA is encouraging manufacturers to produce better and environment-friendly vehicle components, such as pistons and lubricants. The demand for automotive pistons is increasing significantly owing to the rising automotive vehicle manufacturing and production activities across the world. Pistons made of steel have the capability to withstand high temperatures, thereby improving the efficiency of engine. Steel pistons reduce fuel consumption and CO2 exhaust and emissions. They are lightweight and have a lower compression height. Aluminum is the most-commonly used material for making automotive pistons owing to its features, such as lightweight, thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and casting characteristics.

Companies Mentioned:

Arias Pistons, Art Metal Manufacturing, Ltd, Capricorn Motors Pvt. Ltd., QUFU JINHUANG PISTON CO.,LTD, Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc, RIKEN Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Rheinmetall Automotive, Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd.

The report "Automotive Piston Market" gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Automotive Pistons market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

